Seminar on ‘Health: Real Wealth’ held  

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Health is the real wealth and not gold or silver, said Governor P Sathasivam after inaugurating the seminar ‘Health: Real Wealth’, organised to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on the campus of Sports Authority of India, at Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education, in Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday.

The seminar was organised as part of the SAI LNCPE’s Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign. Governor P Sathasivam was the chief guest. He said Gandhiji gave utmost importance to physical fitness and mental purity of individuals. He spoke on his habit of walking around the Raj Bhavan Campus to keep himself physically fit and healthy.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided over the function. SAI LNCPE principal G Kishore, academic-in-charge Usha S Nair, A Sampath, Kerala State Sports Council president T P Dasan, mayor V K Prasanth, Government of Sports and Youth Affairs principal secretary A Jayathilak IAS, former DGP and IKF president M N Krishnamoorthy IPS and Indian Federation of Sports Medicine president P S M Chandran were present. The trainees of SAI LNCPE gave a display of yoga and aerobics. The seminar was followed by Governor P Sathasivam planting a sapling and an interactive session with the athletes.