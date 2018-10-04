C0c0n-2018 begins with workshops on dealing with malware attacks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: C0c0n-2018, the annual international cybersecurity, data privacy and hacking conference organised by the international public-private partnership led by the Society for the Policing of Cyberspace (POLCYB) in association with Information Security Research Association (ISRA), Group of Technology Companies (GTec) and Kerala State IT Mission, began on Wednesday. On Wednesday, experts from various fields deliberated upon the problems and possible solutions in eight pre-conference workshops. The four-day event will see workshops and conferences on how to tackle cyber crimes.

According to the organisers, workshops were held on malware analysis and reverse engineering, Attack weal crypto implementations, Burp suite for web and mobile security testing, secure code audit, attacking and auditing docker containers, building a real-world attack monitoring solution by leveraging the Elk stack, Javascript for pentesting the modern stack and mobile app exploitation.

"David Baptist and Plumerault Francois talked about reverse engineering under Windows 10; Madhu Akula presented the subject attacking and auditing docker containers; the topic attacking weak crypto implementations was presented by Ajit Hatti; Himanshu Kumar Das and Prajal Kulkarni presented the topic building a real-world attack monitoring solution by leveraging the Elk stack; Riddhi Shree talked about burp suite for web and mobile security testing; the topic Javascript for pentesting the modern stack and mobile app exploitation was presented by Bharat Kumar and Subhash S N; Arun Karthik and Karthik Lalan presented the topic mobile app exploitation at the workshop that was held on Wednesday," said the organisers.

Workshops will be held on Thursday too. Around 350 representatives from various establishments participate in the workshops. Previously organised under the leadership of Kerala Police, c0c0n is India’s longest-running platform for discussion and dialogue on cybersecurity in India.

The event being held this year is one of the most notable conferences in cybersecurity, data privacy and hacking in India. With eminent speakers from different police and security forces and many key private players and technology experts from around the globe, this yearly conference address the challenges and solutions of today’s cyberspace security and data privacy.

C0c0n is a rare platform to discuss, showcase, educate, understand and spread awareness on the latest trends in information safety, cyber security and hi-tech crimes.

It also aims at providing a common platform for security forces, government, industrial leaders, startups, students, and professionals to get hands-on exposure to the latest technological advancements in the field.