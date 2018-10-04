Home Cities Kochi

He rides for Kalaingar

Travelling all over India on his bicycle is not something new for 50-year-old S Sanjeevi, a resident of Ammaiyarkupam in Thiruvallur district.

Published: 04th October 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Late DMK chief M Karunanidhi (FIle photo | EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Travelling all over India on his bicycle is not something new for 50-year-old S Sanjeevi, a resident of Ammaiyarkupam in Thiruvallur district. He is on a mission to spread the life history and achievements of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi (Kalaingar), who passed away on the first week of August, across South India. Starting from September 1, he has covered 1,800 km in his cycle when he reached Kochi on Tuesday.

“The achievements of Kalaingar and the benefits people enjoy are worth portraying. People must know about the revolution he created. We value his achievements a lot. Within three months, I plan to cover the entire stretch of 3,500 km,” said S Sanjeevi. Sanjeevi, who ekes out a living by running a small wayside hotel in the village, began his first cycle journey in 2002.

“Back in 2002, I rode creating awareness against caste issues. There must be an end to caste and all must be seen as equal,” he said. With Rs 10,000 in his hands and a bag carrying his dresses and necessary documents, he set on a journey from home. At times, he rides for 24 hours and never gets tired. “If I get sick in between the ride, I will go to a hospital and soon will be back on the track,”  said Sanjeevi.

Having spent most of his youth in Banglore working as a daily wager for almost 20 years, he shifted to his native place after marriage. His wife G Poonkudi, and two children back home are waiting for his return. “Since I have travelled across the country in 2002 and 2007, it is not a big deal. They know that I will be safe,” he said.

According to him, people in South India, especially in Kerala, are very helpful and cooperative. “I used to spend the night at police stations or lodges, they are cooperative and are very helpful,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalaingar M Karunanidhi S Sanjeevi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices