He rides for Kalaingar

KOCHI: Travelling all over India on his bicycle is not something new for 50-year-old S Sanjeevi, a resident of Ammaiyarkupam in Thiruvallur district. He is on a mission to spread the life history and achievements of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi (Kalaingar), who passed away on the first week of August, across South India. Starting from September 1, he has covered 1,800 km in his cycle when he reached Kochi on Tuesday.

“The achievements of Kalaingar and the benefits people enjoy are worth portraying. People must know about the revolution he created. We value his achievements a lot. Within three months, I plan to cover the entire stretch of 3,500 km,” said S Sanjeevi. Sanjeevi, who ekes out a living by running a small wayside hotel in the village, began his first cycle journey in 2002.

“Back in 2002, I rode creating awareness against caste issues. There must be an end to caste and all must be seen as equal,” he said. With Rs 10,000 in his hands and a bag carrying his dresses and necessary documents, he set on a journey from home. At times, he rides for 24 hours and never gets tired. “If I get sick in between the ride, I will go to a hospital and soon will be back on the track,” said Sanjeevi.

Having spent most of his youth in Banglore working as a daily wager for almost 20 years, he shifted to his native place after marriage. His wife G Poonkudi, and two children back home are waiting for his return. “Since I have travelled across the country in 2002 and 2007, it is not a big deal. They know that I will be safe,” he said.

According to him, people in South India, especially in Kerala, are very helpful and cooperative. “I used to spend the night at police stations or lodges, they are cooperative and are very helpful,” he added.