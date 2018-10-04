Kochi Public Transport Day restarts

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Public Transport Day (KPTD), a year-long campaign initiated by CPPR and driven by the people of Kochi to create awareness on the use of public transport in the city, will take off once more. The campaign that was suspended last month in the wake of the devastating floods will restart on Friday.

The October KPTD edition highlights the need for a new route to Kakkanad via Container Terminal Road and Kalamassery Metro station. The bus routes planned years ago are inadequate for a fast-growing city and it is time to review these to reflect the diverse needs of the commuters. A case in point is the time-consuming commute for residents of Chittoor area. Hibi Eden MLA and K Padmakumar IPS, Transport Commissioner of Kerala, will use the public transport and get a first-hand experience of the travails of commuters.

They will meet the residents at Cheranallur Panchayat Hall and discuss proposals for new routes to better public transport services in the area.

CPPR is a Kochi-based think tank working towards policy changes through objective analysis and actionable ideas in urban reforms, education, governance, social development and international relations. The overarching ambition is to make Kochi a liveable city, whose backbone is an effective, efficient and affordable public transport system.