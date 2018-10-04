Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Public Transport Day restarts

Kochi Public Transport Day (KPTD), a year-long campaign initiated by CPPR and driven by the people of Kochi to create awareness on the use of public transport in the city, will take off once more.

Published: 04th October 2018 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Public Transport Day (KPTD), a year-long campaign initiated by CPPR and driven by the people of Kochi to create awareness on the use of public transport in the city, will take off once more. The campaign that was suspended last month in the wake of the devastating floods will restart on Friday.

The October KPTD edition highlights the need for a new route to Kakkanad via Container Terminal Road and Kalamassery Metro station. The bus routes planned years ago are inadequate for a fast-growing city and it is time to review these to reflect the diverse needs of the commuters. A case in point is the time-consuming commute for residents of Chittoor area.  Hibi Eden MLA and K Padmakumar IPS, Transport Commissioner of Kerala, will use the public transport and get a first-hand experience of the travails of commuters.

They will meet the residents at Cheranallur Panchayat Hall and discuss proposals for new routes to better public transport services in the area.

CPPR is a Kochi-based think tank working towards policy changes through objective analysis and actionable ideas in urban reforms, education, governance, social development and international relations. The overarching ambition is to make Kochi a liveable city, whose backbone is an effective, efficient and affordable public transport system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi Public Transport Container Terminal Road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices