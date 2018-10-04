Home Cities Kochi

Third-party apps result in data leak from smartphones

According to him, the only way to prevent the leaking of personal information is not to keep personal data on mobile phones.

KOCHI: Though the Android and IOS-enabled high-level security aspects in the smartphone prevent looting of data, the third-party applications installed in the smartphones leak sensitive information, said the security engineers attending the pre-conference workshop which kickstarted as a part of Cocon 18 at the Grand Hyatt on Wednesday.

"Though the android and IOs platforms are monitoring the data use of applications loaded on its platforms, there are applications still leaking personal information," said Karthik, security, engineer who along with Arun S led the Mobile App Exploitation workshop which is a unique training covering security and exploitation on mobile platforms on both Android and iOS.

According to him, the only way to prevent the leaking of personal information is not to keep personal data on mobile phones. "There are several third-party applications which work as a malware. It can gain access to the smartphone and then to the personal data. The android has developed its own device to prevent the malware but whenever the user disables it, the chances of looting information are high," said the expert.

He also added the major challenge of application developers is to provide easy access to the users. "Always the users want to use the application without obstruction. But when a developer enhances the security aspects the applications will not be user-friendly. The major challenge of the developer is to balance both the security and also the user access," said Karthik.

Golden rule
