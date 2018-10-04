Home Cities Kochi

Zero to Zenith - when business meets humanitarianism

Very few business models voluntarily venture into philanthropic activities, and rarely do we hear of a business initiative started with the sole intention of funding a charitable foundation.

Published: 04th October 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Jijo Malayil
Express News Service

KOCHI: Very few business models voluntarily venture into philanthropic activities, and rarely do we hear of a business initiative started with the sole intention of funding a charitable foundation.

John Kurian Melamparambil’s autobiography - Zero to Zenith, starts off carefully weaving a narrative with the story of his childhood, adolescence, him blossoming into adulthood -- etched in an engaging manner, giving the readers a vivid context to his life story. His helplessness in the face of his father’s sudden death due to a cardiac arrest spurred him on to help those without access to proper medical care, thereby leading to the establishment of the Melam Foundation in 1986.

As the good word spread, patients approaching the foundation swelled, prompting Kurian to raise funds by creating his own source of income, resulting in the establishment of one the country’s largest spices and curry powder brands - Melam in 1992, which enjoyed a strong domestic and export presence. In a stark contrast from traditional business ventures, lack of support and funds, Kurian, was forced to begin with zero capital - a classic, yet a unique and innovative example of bootstrapping. In Zero to Zenith, Kurian retraces his entrepreneurial journey, carefully explaining the perils, opportunities and the sense of satisfaction in working towards the success of a venture.

With about 90 per cent of Melam Group’s profits funneled into the foundation, later chapters elucidate the story of how innumerable financially-challenged patients found a resort in their quest to get quality treatment with the foundation’s strong network of over 1000 hospitals in Kerala.

The last part of book’s synopsis holds true - “This heartwarming account of a man with a clear vision as a businessman and a philanthropist-and a business venture with a difference is sure to instruct and inspire.”. Zero to Zenith brought out by Penguin India is on stands now, retails at Rs 350.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
John Kurian Melamparambil Melam Foundation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices