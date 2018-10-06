Home Cities Kochi

All eyes on AI, machine learning at Cocon 2018

It could well be a harbinger of ‘machine learning’.

A robot dances to the tune of PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ at the Cocon 2018 in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It could well be a harbinger of ‘machine learning’. In tune with the ‘technology’ strewn around the venue of Cocon 2018, a robot stepped forward to deliver an inaugural speech at Hotel Grand Hyatt on Friday.

The annual two-day international cybersecurity conference organised by the Kerala Police, Information Security Research Association and the Society for the Policing of Cyber space (POLCYB) literally marked the advent of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The Robot- Inkar Sabot- struggled a bit to adopt its technical expertise. But it made the audience awestruck when it started delivering the speech in a pre-loaded UK accented English.
State police chief Loknath Behera, who was the chief guest of the international conference, said with the darknet (a computer network with restricted access using for illegal peer-to-peer file sharing) posing a threat, the Kerala Cyberdome is all set to intrude into it to stop the criminal activities.

“Entering darknet is very difficult. But the Cyberdome is all set to analyse the darknet. If all goes as per plans, next year we may be ready to share the information on how we cracked the darknet,” said the confident DGP, adding that other states too should host a similar conference in the future.
He said the life of people is dependant on the world of information technology. He also said they were forced to say ‘no’ to many delegates who wanted to be the part of the Cocon 2018.

‘More than 1,000 delegates’

“When the conference started 10 years ago, there were only around 200 delegates. But now it has crossed 1,000 and due to space constraints, we are forced to say no to several. The world of cyber space is expanding without any limit,” said Behera.

Meanwhile, Manoj Abraham, Inspector General of Police, nodal officer, Cyberdome, said the police have traced drugs, credit card data and fake passport dealings with Kerala connection in darknet.
“Cyberdome is gearing up to infiltrate the darknet. The ‘credible’ sites in the darknet now offer the safest option for drug peddling - both for the buyer and the seller.

“The contraband is delivered by courier at the doorstep leaving no trace of the seller, place of procurement and the cash flow. It eliminates the danger of being caught involved in the conventional mode of transaction,” he said while interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the conference.

The conference also witnessed several session related to cyber crimes and the latest technology connected to it. There was a session on ‘Looking a decade ahead: Big data, drones, robots and cybersecurity’ by Rahul Sasi, founder of Cloudsek. Four tracks on various topics were held simultaneously throughout the day.

Interpol liaison officer Cecilia Wallin, detective inspector Task Force Argos John Rouse were among those who attended the inaugural session.

