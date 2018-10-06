Home Cities Kochi

Private bus owners postpone move to suspend  services along Palarivattom-Kakkanad route

According to Kerala Private Bus Operators Association president M B Sathyan, the decision had been to suspend services along the route from October 22.

Published: 06th October 2018

A file picture of the traffic congestion at Vazhakkala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Private Bus Owners Association has decided to postpone the move to suspend services on the Palarivattom-Kakkanad route, in the wake of the meeting the association members held with the District Collector.

According to Kerala Private Bus Operators Association president M B Sathyan, the decision had been to suspend services along the route from October 22, if the authorities did not finish the patchwork on the route by then.

“We held a meeting with the District Collector, who promised that the patchwork will be undertaken this week itself. According to him, the tender will be opened on Saturday. Considering his promises and to avoid inconvenience to the public, we have decided to wait for another 15 days,” he added. Satyan added that the Public Works Department has taken strict action against officials who erred.

Earlier, the association had decided to suspend services along the busy stretch after the district administration and the PWD failed to take up patchwork on the dilapidated road.

The stretch was full of potholes for the last few months after the PWD failed to undertake pre-monsoon works.

