Thykoodam to Petta Metro work to begin soon

The widening of the road between Chambakkara and Petta, which was one of the major stumbling blocks in the construction of the Metro Rail’s first phase, is nearing completion.

Published: 06th October 2018 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 04:46 AM

Kochi Metro (Albin Mathew | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The widening of the road between Chambakkara and Petta, which was one of the major stumbling blocks in the construction of the Metro Rail’s first phase, is nearing completion. As per the authorities concerned, the widening work will be completed in another seven to 10 days. Once the work is over, the stretch will be handed over to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Though the DMRC was able to launch the construction of Metro Rail between Aluva and Vyttila in a time-bound manner, the construction from Vyttila to Petta remained a non-starter for nearly two years due to the delay in land acquisition.

Later, the land up to Thykoodam was acquired and handed over to DMRC. However, the reconstruction of Chambakkara bridge and the widening of the road between Chambakkara and Petta delayed the construction beyond Thykoodam.

“We hope the stretch will be handed over to DMRC in another 10 days. Once it is handed over, the piling work for Metro will be launched without any delay,” said the official spokesperson of DMRC.

