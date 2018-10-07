Home Cities Kochi

Ayurstart to challenge young entrepreneurs 

CII will associate with the Kerala Startup Mission in identifying and supporting the best ideas that are generated through Ayurstart 2018.

Published: 07th October 2018 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 03:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will organise Ayurstart, a startup challenge programme to lure young entrepreneurs into the Rs 2,500 crore Ayurveda medicinal and therapeutic industry. The programme will be held on the second day of the Global Ayurveda Summit scheduled to be held at Le Méridien here from November 21 to 23. Stakeholders from the ayurveda sector, participating in a conclave on the ‘Role of Ayurveda in Building a Resilient Kerala’ at BTH Sarovaram here on Thursday, stressed on the need to promote innovation and entrepreneurship to ensure robust growth in the sector.

“There were 1,150-odd manufacturers in the Ayurveda domain a decade ago, but the numbers have declined to around 650 now. We have to promote innovative startups to breathe life into the industry,” said CII chairman and Dhathri Ayurveda managing director S Sajikumar. He said, in the age of artificial intelligence, robotics and genomics, the Ayurveda sector should explore the possibilities of disruptive technologies and promote business intelligence to adapt to the changing times.

“We are not looking at widening the product range, but to introduce something disruptive and innovative. There is much to be done in the sector, including a holistic approach, and developing the science of wellness which will significantly enhance the credibility of Ayurvedic medicine,” said Sajikumar. 

CII will associate with the Kerala Startup Mission in identifying and supporting the best ideas that are generated through Ayurstart 2018. Those who suggest the top 10 ideas in Ayurstart will get a chance to pitch their ideas and get mentored by business leaders and entrepreneurs. The Ayurstart competition is open to students, professionals and existing entrepreneurs. For details, contact the CII office on 0484-4012300 or log on to  www.globalayurvedasummit.com

Ayurveda sector at crossroads
L100 crore: Loss to infrastructure in Ayurveda sector due to floods
L700 crore: Business loss to Ayurveda sector due to floods
400 Ayurveda manufacturing firms closed in 5 years
650 firms thrive in the industry
100 companies making profit

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Startup Mission Ayurstart Global Ayurveda Summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices