State will start first Police Technology Centre in the country: Loknath Behera 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Police will set up Police Technology Centre- first of its kind in the country to carry out research and innovations in technology for law enforcement and crime investigation, said state police chief Loknath Behera on Saturday. He was speaking at the valedictory function of Cocon-18, the two-day annual Data Privacy, Cyber Security Hacking Conference held in Kochi.

According to Behera, the DPR of the project is under way and the remaining procedures, including construction work will commence without delay. “Excluding IPS officers, there are 165 engineers working in Kerala Police in various ranks. We are looking to make use of their knowledge in inventions for technology adoption at the Police Technology Centre. The Startup Mission has an Innovation Centre from where technology can be adopted for policing activities,” he said.

Using robotics in police work

In the next two months, my office receptionist will be replaced by a robot, Behera said. “We have promising plans to put robotics in use for policing work. It will start from the Police Headquarters. We are also looking to bring robots for traffic management. Voice of actor Mohanlal will be used in robots,” he said.

He also consulted with Roshi John, global head, robotics and cognitive systems, Tata Consultancy Services, about using robots for police activities. It has been decided to convene a meeting in Kochi about utilising robotics for traffic management. The police will look into the scope of blockchain technology in enforcement activities.

Cocon-2019

The DGP said cyber experts should explore into Darknet. “The focus of the next Cocon will be on the Darknet. Bad people use Darknet in their favour. We will look whether it can be used in favour of the police for good purpose,” he said.Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Tom Jose said the Cyber Security Conference is a step in the right direction.

“People must be made aware of the threat from the cyber world. Actor Mohanlal said actors are often the target of the social media network. Their images are illegally morphed and used for the wrong purpose. People can download movies from the cyber world at a low price,” he said. ADGP Anil Kanth, Kochi Range IG Vijay Sakhare, Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham, organisers of Cocon and representatives from international agencies spoke during the valedictory function.

Expansion of Cyberdome

It was decided to expand the activities of Cyberdome to other parts of the state. “We will soon start a wing of Cyberdome in Kochi. Like in Technopark, we are looking to start activities of Cyberdome at the Infopark in Kochi. In future we will start a similar wing in Kozhikode as well,” he said.