Painting exhibition by ISRO enthrals children

KOCHI: When imagination touched the space, airborne rockets and flying humans bloomed on their drawing paper. Children who participated in All Kerala Painting Competition organised by ISRO on the occasion of World Space Week, imbued their imagination of space on paper.

Despite the rainy weather, children convened at the Bhagyamala Auditorium in Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium with their paint boxes and other paraphernalia necessary for painting. The number of participants had increased manifold in comparison to last year. Around 607 students from Upper primary and High School participated in the competition which proceeded till 1 pm.

“The competition topics were distributed among the participants a week ago so that they could come up with well-planned painting ideas,” said Kattoor Narayana Pillai, judge. The ISRO initiative to foster creativity and increase imagination among children successfully completed its eighteenth year by conducting competitions at Mavelikara, Malappuram, Kasargode and Thiruvananthapuram at the same time. “We experienced enormous participation this year.

Children came well planned. All we did is provide white chart paper, everything else was carried out by the children,” said Jayashree A, coordinator.

The theme was based on the topic ‘Human Space Flight’, derived from the Prime Minister’s Independence Day address in which he mentioned that India would launch its first manned space mission by 2022 onboard Gaganyaan carrying India’s national flag. According to the students, the rainy weather contributed to awaken their creativity. “I painted from my imagination of how space would look like. I have tried portraying a space shuttle about to land, myself floating in a space suit, with our flag planted in the ground and a rocket about to shoot up. I also want to include rain in this painting as it is raining outside and it feels good,” said Michelle Mary Jacob, participant, class VI, Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir.

The All Kerala Painting competition was inaugurated by Kanayi Kunhiraman, famous sculptor, by drawing an image of the late music maestro Balabhaskar. He opinionated that drawings have more significance in children’s growth than words. G Narayan, deputy director, ISRO, presided over the function. The competition was judged by a three-member panel including Kattoor Narayana Pillai, Tenzing Joseph and Babitha Justin. The winners were awarded cash prize and certificate.

COMPETITION WINNERS

Juniors

Aleena A P, Carmel Girls School, Vazhuthacaud (1st prize)

Bhadra S, SN Public School, Kollam (2nd prize)

Adheep Salu, Nirmala Bhavan, Kowdiyar (3rd prize)

Seniors

Akshay V A, Nazareth Home School, Balaramapuram (1st prize)

Ashtami K S, Government HSS, Vazhuthacaud (2nd prize)

Shreya KS, Vimals Hridaya, Kollam (3rd prize)