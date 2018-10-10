Above the rest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based Archana Ravi is exhilarated over her win. She is the first Malayali to have won the first runner-up in the Miss Super Globe World. The event saw the participation of women from over 22 countries. The event was held recently in Dubai.

Archana, who has been in the fashion industry for over five years, says the event gave her a global exposure. “It is a stepping stone to my dreams to win the Femina Miss India contest where I want to represent India in the Miss World,” she said. Archana, who has debuted in Tamil movie Aatu, says she wants people in Kerala to realise the chances of Malayali girls representing the country in an international arena. “We have a lot of talent and I want to be an inspiration to these young girls,” she says.

So, how was it competing with Miss England who won the ‘Miss Super Globe World’ and Miss Botswana who bagged the second runners up? “It was a tremendous experience. It is pageants like these which expose our weakness and our strengths. I was able to learn a lot,” she adds. What is it that makes her stand out from the rest? “I am sure it is my ability to speak confidently and answer questions spontaneously without hesitating.

I have been grooming for this competition for several months,” she said.

Archana hopes to win a role in a commercial movie. “There are many offers my way, but I will only take up a role that I am confident with and give me satisfaction. My experience in Aatu was wonderful and helped me explore my creative side. But this time, I want to do a different role which is why I am waiting for the right offer,” she said. Archana who hails from Changanacherry is 22 years old. She is a trained classical dancer and a public speaker.