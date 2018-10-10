Dormant Goshree Islands Development Authority sitting on projects

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) which has been entrusted with the development of nine Goshree islands in Kochi, has come under fire for its failure to convene an active council for the last two years.

Most recently, the High Court, while considering a petition regarding GIDA’s unscientific approach in the Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge construction, also sought why the body has failed to convene any such council for two years, despite several pending projects.

Aswin P J, president of Kerala Catholic Youth Movement who filed a special petition before the High Court, said the Goshree Islands Development Authority was inactive and was also negligent in their duty to follow up on important projects.

The Pizhala-Moolampilly bridge is an apt example. “ Even though 90 per cent of the bridge work is completed, authorities have not acquired the land for the approach road at the Pizhala end of the bridge. This is sufficient proof that the authorities have been apathetic about the development of the islands,” said Aswin. The High Court on Monday had criticized GIDA for the same.

“Several projects, including the bridge at Kothad-Chenoor, is still on paper. There has been no follow up on the projects so far. Similarly, the work on the Kadamakudy-Chatthanoor bridge, which had started several years ago, is still incomplete. Though several protests are being staged, the authorities have not shown the audacity to even form a council to discuss the issues,” added Aswin.

Raghu Raj, who is the joint secretary of Federal Residents Association Apex of Goshree Islands (FRAG) said no meeting was called so far by the GIDA authorities even though a council committee was constituted under the Pinarayi Vijayan’s government.

“The post of the project director had been lying vacant for many months and has only been filled now. Till date, no meeting was held to discuss relevant issues plaguing the people in the Goshree Islands. The body is sitting on several projects and are not even implementing them on time. Apart from bridges, we have a lot of issues that need to be addressed,” said Raghu Raj.

Though GIDA officials claim work on these projects is moving smoothly, they have conceded that no council was formed during the past two years.

“However, none of the projects have been pending due to the lack of a council. We have been actively following up on the projects that have received an administrative sanction. We are planning to hold a council in the coming days,” said Ramachandran, project director, GIDA.

S Sharma MLA has said through a meeting was called by the Chief Minister, who is the chairperson of GIDA a few months ago, it did not realise owing to the chief minister’s prior commitments. “After this, no date was available as the Chief Minister was busy attending to flood-related challenges. A meeting will be convened in the coming days,” said Ramachandran.