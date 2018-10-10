Ernakulam DTPC resumes one-day Munnar tour package

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special Neelakurinji one-day tour packages by the Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has been resumed after weather alerts about the heavy rain was withdrawn.

The DTPC, in association with a startup named Travelmate Solutions, is operating one-day packages to Munnar in the wake of the Neelakurinji blooming season.

Last week, the tour packages to Munnar were cancelled after a heavy rain alert was issued by IMD in Idukki district. However, as the weather improved, the tour packages have been resumed. The one-day tour to Kolakkumalai, a popular tourist destination located at around 7,000 ft above sea level, will commence soon.