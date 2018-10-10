Hoardings and banners pose threat to pedestrians in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: None of the guidelines, policy decisions, safety measures has been implemented till date.

As per the state policy, no outdoor advertisements — permanent or temporary — should be allowed on footpaths, carriageways, medians, green zones, landscaped areas and trees. However, the footpath and medians of Kochi city are plagued by film and political party banners, real estate advertisements and hoardings of alarming sizes.

Now, most of these banners and hoardings are in a dilapidated condition, causing serious obstruction to pedestrians. Also, several display boards have been installed by Kochi Metro authorities in violation of the 10-metre distance recommendation in the state policy.

Several banners and placards are erected on electric posts of KSEB and telephone posts using ropes and thin wires. Some of the traffic signal posts and signboards in the city area are literally blocked and covered by the flex boards of political leaders and movie posters. Hoardings and placards are installed at corners or on the turning points of roads, obstructing the visibility of motorists.

The report also pointed out that most banners/billboards are structurally not viable to withstand heavy rainfall and winds. Hoardings have been damaged in heavy winds and were seen hanging down over electric and cable lines dangerously, posing a threat to the public, stated the report.

Major suggestions

◆ Make advertising firms responsible for their activities in public spaces and liable for any untoward incident

◆ Constitute district-level committees to monitor the regulation and safety aspects of billboards and hoardings

◆ Implement strict measures to ensure the 10-metre distance criteria is followed from the road edge and footpath while erecting and installing display boards