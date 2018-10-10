Home Cities Kochi

Hoardings and banners pose threat to pedestrians in Kochi

The footpath and medians of Kochi city are plagued by film and political party banners, real estate advertisements and hoardings of alarming sizes. 

Published: 10th October 2018 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  None of the guidelines, policy decisions, safety measures has been implemented till date. 
As per the state policy, no outdoor advertisements — permanent or temporary — should be allowed on footpaths, carriageways, medians, green zones, landscaped areas and trees. However, the footpath and medians of Kochi city are plagued by film and political party banners, real estate advertisements and hoardings of alarming sizes. 

Now, most of these banners and hoardings are in a dilapidated condition, causing serious obstruction to pedestrians. Also, several display boards have been installed by Kochi Metro authorities in violation of the 10-metre distance recommendation in the state policy.

Several banners and placards are erected on electric posts of KSEB and telephone posts using ropes and thin wires. Some of the traffic signal posts and signboards in the city area are literally blocked and covered by the flex boards of political leaders and movie posters. Hoardings and placards are installed at corners or on the turning points of roads, obstructing the visibility of motorists.

The report also pointed out that most banners/billboards are structurally not viable to withstand heavy rainfall and winds. Hoardings have been damaged in heavy winds and were seen hanging down over electric and cable lines dangerously, posing a threat to the public, stated the report. 

Major suggestions
◆ Make advertising firms responsible for their activities in public spaces and liable for any untoward incident
◆ Constitute district-level committees to monitor the regulation and safety aspects of billboards and hoardings 
◆ Implement strict measures to ensure the 10-metre distance criteria is followed from the road edge and footpath while erecting and installing display boards

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Illegal flex boards Pedestrians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride