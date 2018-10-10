Pall of pollution

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the Greenpeace report published at the beginning of 2018, Kochi was considered a relatively pollution-free city. However, the data collected by the continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations at Vyttilla and MG Road indicate the pollution levels are high.



Figures

As per Central Pollution Control Board’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards, the permissible level of particulate matter is only 60 micrograms per cubic metre. But, the levels of particulate matter of diameter 10 microns or less (PM 10) was 61.30 mg per cubic metre in Vyttila station during the month of August.

This was 75.87 at MG Road. But, the readings were dangerously high in January with Vyttilla recording 143.45 and MG Road recording 113.3. While the fall in pollution levels may be encouraging, experts say the decrease is mainly due to the change in wind pattern.

According to the officials of the Kerala Pollution Control Board, the alarming levels of pollution is due to vehicle emissions and construction activities. “Both Vytilla and MG Road are heavy with vehicular activity. The main source of particulate matter in both areas is the emission from heavy diesel vehicles. There is also Metro construction happening at Vytilla,” said environmental engineer Baburajan.

Vehicles on the road

The increase in the number of two-wheelers is a reason. “With the number of vehicles increasing day by day, the story of emissions doesn’t seem to end any time soon. As per the data provided by the Motor Vehicles Department, this year alone 23,273 new vehicles, including transport, light motor vehicles and two-wheelers, were registered in district.

Ambient air quality monitoring

In the district, there are three continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations: At Vytilla, MG Road and Eloor. Maintained by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KPCB), the stations measure air pollutant components such as nitrogen oxides, hydrogen sulphide, sulphur dioxide, ammonia, benzene and particulate matter. They monitor the data in real time. The operational cost of the monitoring stations, which are maintained by KSPCB is, H1.5 crore. Other than this, the air quality is also monitored near South overbridge, Kalamassery, Irumpanam and Perumbavoor.

One more station

The Pollution Control Board had decided to install one more station near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Kaloor. However, it was then decided to install stations at Kollam, Kannur and Kozhikode. “There is a proposal to install the station at Kaloor next year,” said chief environmental engineer M A Baiju.