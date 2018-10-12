Home Cities Kochi

Food safety club must in schools: Commission

The commission’s directive came in reply to a petition filed by a Kochi based media research foundation against the consumption of junk food by students. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued an order to set up food safety clubs in all aided and unaided schools in the state. The commission directed to start the club in this academic year itself. The commission issued the order based on the rule in the child right act 2005. 

The commission’s directive came in reply to a petition filed by a Kochi based media research foundation against the consumption of junk food by students. Adding further to the directive, the Commission also instructed awareness campaigns to be carried out at the school level. The Commission also directed that an inspection drive should be carried out by the food safety officer in all the junk food manufacturing and distribution centres to ensure quality.

