Preserving a culture, strengthening family bonds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based Kerala Konkani Cultural Fort’s Konkani drama ‘Rao Mammale Vohraan’ has received an overwhelming response from the audience at the Vishwa Konkani Natak Mahotsav, held in Mangalore from October 4 to 7.The play, first staged at Changampuzha Park in Edapally, was the only one to be picked from Kerala for the Mahotsav, which also saw one play each from Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Chandrababu Shetty, the person behind this drama conception, said ‘Rao Mammale Vohraa’ is meant to nurture the love for Konkani language and to eradicate the prejudices persisting in the society. “Following the successful staging of the drama at the festival, the Sangeet Natak Akademi and the Kannada Cultural Department have approached the troupe to come out with the Kannada version of the play,” Shetty said.

He said the play is the demonstration of the famous Malayalam capsule drama ‘Mathayiyude Maranam’ by John Fernandes MLA. “The drama deals with various facets of a Konkani family. The orthodox rituals, the prejudices, the attitude of the modern society towards these, and the solutions and advice to these are being conversed in the drama,” he said. The script-writer has employed some Konkani songs and humorous instances to the drama more appealing. Focusing on the weakening familial bond, the play has a relevant message to convey.