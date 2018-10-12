Home Cities Kochi

Supreme Court collegium recommends five new judges for Kerala High Court

It recommended the names of judicial officers T V Anilkumar and N Anilkumar and advocates V G Arun, N Nagaresh and P V Kunhikrishnan. 

Published: 12th October 2018 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday recommended three advocates and two judicial officers to be elevated as judges of the Kerala High Court. 
It recommended the names of judicial officers T V Anilkumar and N Anilkumar and advocates V G Arun, N Nagaresh and P V Kunhikrishnan. District Judge N Anilkumar is serving on deputation as Registrar General of the Kerala High Court, while TV Anilkumar is the director of the Kerala Judicial Academy.

The High Court collegium had submitted a proposal for the appointment of seven advocates as judges. The Supreme Court collegium found that three of them are suitable for being appointed as judges to the High Court. Nagaresh is serving as Assistant Solicitor General in the High Court. He pursued LLB from the University of Mumbai and completed LLM from Ernakulam Government Law College. 


Arun obtained a law degree from Law Academy, Thiruvananthapuram, in 1989 and began his practice at the High Court in 1991. He is the son of T K G Nair, senior journalist and former chairman of the Press Academy.

Kunhikrishnan, who is the son of actor P V Unnikrishnan Namboothiri, has been practising at the High Court for the past 24 years. He pursued LLB from Kerala University.N Anilkumar began his legal practice in 1984 from Thiruvananthapuram. He entered the judicial service as a Munsif in Chengannur in 1991 and held the posts of Sub Judge and Chief Judicial Magistrate in Ernakulam. 

Later, he was appointed as a Special Judge in the CBI Court in Ernakulam. He became a District Judge in 2005 and Registrar (Subordinate Judiciary) of the High Court in 2013. He was appointed as the Principal District Judge, Ernakulam, in 2013.T V Anilkumar joined as a Munsif in 1991 and went on to become a District Judge in 2005. He was appointed as Director, Kerala Judicial Academy, in 2016 while he was serving as Principal District Judge in Palakkad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranjan Gogoi Supreme Court collegium Collegium recommendations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp