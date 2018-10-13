Home Cities Kochi

Good infrastructure facilities can give boost to maritime logistics: Experts

He summarised the way ahead for India logistics industry is through SWIFT – Sustainability, Warehousing, Information and technology, Fragmentation, Transport infrastructure.  

Published: 13th October 2018 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Maritime logistics in the country can be improved only with better infrastructure facilities, said experts during a panel discussion organised by the India Maritime University Kochi, Central University under the Ministry of Shipping on the theme of implications of logistics in the maritime sector.

The discussion chaired by G Raghuram, director of IIM Bangalore, saw the eminent speakers such as Jose Paul, former chairman, Mormugao Port Trust; Prakash Iyer, president of Cochin Steamer Agents Association; Ajithkumar Sukumaran, principal officer-cum-Jt DG of MMD Kochi; Capt. Joseph J Alappat, harbour master, Kochi Port Trust.

“Developing countries in the world incur a transport cost of 22 per cent on the import value of their goods. Whereas the developed countries in the world spent nearly 11 per cent. There is a 100 per cent difference in this. It underlines the need for better infrastructure facilities in our country in order to make an impact in the field of logistics,” said Jose Paul during the discussion.

Commenting on the upcoming Vizhinjam Port, Iyer said joint efforts of all the stakeholders are essential for making logistics a success. He also stressed the port’s importance to stakeholders in south India’s hinterland.

Whereas Ajithkumar stressed the importance of improving the maritime sector through the integration of technology and artificial intelligence. He also stressed on remodelling the curriculum of maritime universities to meet future needs.

Alappat discussed the challenges being faced by the government and private ports in India with respect to tariff and decision-making mechanism. “At present, 97 per cent of the cargo transportation is carried out by the private parties. Only 3 per cent of the transportation is carried out by the government parties. This needs to be improved,” he said.

Giving the keynote address, Raghuram discussed various topics making it to headlines in the logistics sector, including DDP Policy, cabotage law relaxation and India as a transhipment hub. He also commented briefly on the government’s decision to recall the much-debated DPD scheme. He summarised the way ahead for India logistics industry is through SWIFT – Sustainability, Warehousing, Information and technology, Fragmentation, Transport infrastructure.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maritime logistics India Maritime University G Raghuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha
Heartbreaking time for family: Farah on Sajid #MeToo
Gallery
Pooja Hegde rose to fame after finishing runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. (Photo | Pooja Hegde Instagram)
Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood diva
Nearly defeated on the battlefields of its would-be caliphate, analysts say the Islamic State group has reverted to what it was before its spectacular conquests in 2014 — a shadowy insurgent network that targets civilian populations with guerrilla-style attacks and exploits state weaknesses to incite sectarian strife. (Photo | AP)
Islamic State reverting to insurgency tactics after losing caliphate
facebook twitter whatsapp