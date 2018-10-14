Home Cities Kochi

Kakkanad-Palarivattom stretch repairs commence

The PWD on Saturday started the metal filling work on the Kakkanad-Palarivattom stretch, which will put an end to the ordeal faced by motorists.  

Published: 14th October 2018 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

The pothole filled Kakkanad-Palarivattom stretch posing a deathtrap for the commuters | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The PWD on Saturday started the metal filling work on the Kakkanad-Palarivattom stretch, which will put an end to the ordeal faced by motorists.  The Padamugal Junction, where majors cracks have been developed, will be repaired first. It was in the last week that the department completed the tender process for initiating the repair work at the Palarivattom-Kunnumpuram stretch. The tender has been awarded for Rs 40 lakh to a private party.

“We hope to complete the work prior to the October 31 deadline. In the first phase, metals will be used to level the road. If the weather remains the same, we will start the repairing work,” said Babu, the work contractor. The ride through the road has become bumpier, damaging not only the health of the motorists, but also their vehicles. 

Even the District Collector’s direction to the PWD had fallen on deaf ears, prompting him to suspend two PWD officers“The rain was the major reason for the delay in starting patchworks. There was also an order from PWD Minister not to carry out the tarring, patchwork, and digging up of state’s roads and national highways from June 1 to August 15. This was also a reason for the delay. We have fixed a deadline as October 31. We hope we can complete the work much before that,” said a PWD officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp