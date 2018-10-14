Home Cities Kochi

Registrations open for Spice Coast Marathon 2018

The inaugural edition had the participation of 2,500 runners and since then the marathon has continued to grow, with more than 5,000 runners taking part last year.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  India’s leading life insurance company, IDBI Federal Life Insurance, along with the organisers, Soles of Cochin, announced the opening of registrations for the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon 2018. Started in 2014, this year will witness the 5th edition of one of the country’s most scenic marathons which will be held on November 11 in Kochi.

The inaugural edition had the participation of 2,500 runners and since then the marathon has continued to grow, with more than 5,000 runners taking part last year. This AIMS-certified marathon enables runners to qualify for international events such as the Boston Marathon and New York City Marathon.The 2018 edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Spice Coast Marathon will have four different categories – Full Marathon (42.1K), Half Marathon (21K) and the Half Marathon Corporate Relay (21K), and everyone’s favourite fun run, the Family Run (8K). 

The Full Marathon will be flagged off at 4 am, followed by the Half Marathon at 5 am and the Family Fun Run will commence at 7 am.The runners interested in taking part in the marathon can register at  http://spicecoastmarathon.com/. The registration fee for the Full Marathon (42K) is `1,200; for the Half Marathon (21K) is `900 and the Half Marathon Corporate Relay is priced at `7,500 per team. 

The Family Run is `500, promising a great day out.The 2018 edition of the marathon will take place in the naval area. On the day of the race, post the marathon, the winners of all the categories, both male and female, will be felicitated. The finisher’s medal will be given to all the full and half marathon finishers. 

