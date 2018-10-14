Home Cities Kochi

Weighed down by the three vows

Following the ignominy that has rocked the foundations of the Syro-Malabar Church, it is reasonable to assume it could deter women from opting for religious life.

Published: 14th October 2018 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the ignominy that has rocked the foundations of the Syro-Malabar Church, it is reasonable to assume it could deter women from opting for religious life. Novelist and social activist Sarah Joseph said, despite recent developments, the decline was foreseen and gradual.

“People have realised the Church is miles away from Christ and his teachings. The allegations about the clergy not upholding moral values trigger the erosion of faith. This in itself reduces the number of people who believe in the Church thereby leading to a decrease in women and men wanting to join religious institutions,” she said. Nonetheless, reasons such as the expansion of career opportunities and shrinking families continue to be at the forefront along with the rise of social media. 

Regardless of the congregation, a nun is expected to take three vows - chastity, poverty and obedience - that result in her complete union to the Church. Nuns observe the vow of obedience whic h is the hardest to follow, ironically. “We are at the mercy of our superiors. The vow of obedience demands we obey God’s will, but the superior’s will contradicts the former. And we cannot question it because we’ve taken the vow. The vow is the tool that has a dual purpose to punish,” said Jesme, a former nun. She also said girls are naive when they join the convent and do not imbibe the real repercussions of the three vows. 

The vow of poverty plays an enormous role in the declining number. “Over time, people have realised the developmental activities of the church are mostly money-based and the clergy do not follow the vow of poverty in its spirit,” said Sarah. “Also, when the church puts an embargo on the nuns from the conventional way of convent life, they will find other ways to serve Jesus and choose newer ways of spiritual activism,” she said.

A nun who wishes to remain anonymous said it was natural to feel abandoned at a certain point. “Regardless of the path we choose, we’re bound to be exhausted because of the restrictions imposed. That, however, is a momentary feeling. We have joined for a purpose. The ones who have been truly called by God will sustain, the others leave and choose lives that could be better for them,” she said. 

Joining the religious life is clearly not for the faint-hearted, said Fr Mathew Chandrankunnel, spokesperson for the Syro-Malabar Church. “It is natural for the public to assume the end is near considering the recent controversies. But the church is confident the Christian vocational calling is the plan of God and not man’s,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala nun rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp