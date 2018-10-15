Achieving the impossible: A zero-hunger initiative on World Food Day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: World Food Day is a day dedicated to tackling global hunger. Achieving the international community’s goal of eradicating hunger and malnutrition by 2030 is indeed possible, but this requires a scaling up of action, including greater investments in agriculture and sustainable rural development.

Competing with the current scenario, Twenty 20 Kizhakkambalam has already achieved the goal of #Zero Hunger #Zero Poverty, making it an epitome of spectacular food and service quality. Unfortunately, millions of people, across the globe, are still chronically undernourished.

Highlighting the benevolence of Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam, they predominantly focus on food and nutrition security, education, housing and sanitation, healthcare, mother and childcare, drinking water, farming and groundwater conservation.

Twenty20 has addressed the issue of malnutrition by providing food and other nutrition requirements for all the people, including children, adults and senior citizens of Kizhakkambalam Grama Panchayat.

The students are provided with highly nutritious and healthy food including proteins and carbs. Around 92 families from the economically poor background are benefitted with free food, medicines, and other healthcare supplements.

Moreover, Twenty20 has also established a ‘Food Security Market’, which sells vegetables, groceries, food items, and other essential requirements at 50 per cent less than the market price. They promote farming in the village and procure the produce direly from the farmers at a fair price, thereby making them a self –sufficient and model village.

A healthcare unit has also been set up for the wellbeing of the mother and child, during pregnancy. They are provided with highly nutritious food supplements since; poor nutrition can affect health, cognitive development and educational achievement. So a high treatment is provided to eradicate Malnutrition by giving nutrition rich food to pregnant ladies and children below five years.

Twenty20 High Power Committee Convention 2018 has also decided to implement self-employment schemes to increase household income. This includes projects that cover cow, rabbits, buffalo, folk poultry, fish rearing, vegetable farming and jasmine cultivation.