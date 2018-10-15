Home Cities Kochi

India's first fisherwoman facing and quashing taboos

According to Rekha, women can succeed in all the fields just like men if they have willpower and patience.

Published: 15th October 2018 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Adventurous and inspiring life sketches of Rekha Karthikeyan, the first fisherwoman of India, dominated the experience sharing meet of women farmers and entrepreneurs in fisheries sector organised by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) on Monday.

Rekha Karthikeyan

Thrilling anecdotes about her battle against giant waves and taboos existed in the society in connection with Rekha venturing into the sea for a livelihood helped the audience at the CMFRI understand the real meaning of women empowerment.

The meet was organised in the wake of the National Women Farmer’s Day to share experiences of women employees and entrepreneurs in a slew of areas such as fishing, cage fish farming, bivalve farming, ornamental fish farming, fish fertiliser, dried fish, fish trade and integrated farming.

Rekha Karthikeyan, who was recognised by the CMFRI as the first fisherwoman in the country last year, shared her sufferings and difficulties she faced during the early phase of her career in fishing, with the audience.

According to Rekha, women can succeed in all the fields just like men if they have willpower and patience. She goes into the sea for around 50 km for fishing in a fibre boat with her husband, and is also confident that anything that a man can do using a fibre boat can be performed by her in the sea.
Smija T M, a cage fish farmer in Periyar, said even though she suffered a huge loss due to the recent floods, she was in no way to avoid cage fish farming. Around 20 women shared their respective experiences with the audience.

A panel discussion, held as part of the programme, observed that cage fish farming and ornamental fish culture were highly prospective areas suitable for women for livelihood.V Kripa, Shoji Joseph, Rema Madhu and N Aswathy were the panellists at the discussion. K K Joshi, C Ramachandran and Vipin Kumar spoke on the occasion.

A talk on health issues in women was delivered by Vinita Murali. A painting competition for Fisheries VHSC girl students on the topic ‘Women Empowerment in Fisheries Sector’ was also held on the occasion.The programme was jointly organised by the Socio-Economic and Evaluation division and the Women Cell of the CMFRI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India's first fisherwoman Rekha Karthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp