Home Cities Kochi

Palliative care is holistic healing

Modern medicine has made several new promising treatments available today.

Published: 15th October 2018 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr N Harimohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Modern medicine has made several new promising treatments available today. As a result, more and more people are living longer with diseases that were incurable earlier. However, it has also made more patients living longer with symptoms.

These survivors have different physical, social, psychological, economic, and even legal concerns. The philosophy of palliative care supports the patient’s search for normalcy, dignity, and comfort.
Therefore, it is the responsibility of health care professionals to ensure that the patient with any life-limiting illness has a chance at being both cured and healed. This is possible when there is seamless integration of palliative care and acute care through-out the trajectory of the disease especially in cancer management.

Dr N Harimohan

Indian scenario

While the integration of palliative care with curative therapies is already a reality in the developed countries, India still has a long way to go. Palliative care has been developing in India since the mid-1980s.The palliative care teams, whether in the form of NGOs or other groups, have made important contributions in improving the care of patients with incurable illnesses in the country over the past 20 years.

Newer concept of pxalliative care

It is no longer the end of life care but a legitimate medical speciality that seeks to enhance the effectiveness of curative treatment by controlling pain and other symptoms. The competencies of palliative medicine are in relieving the suffering and promoting good quality of life for patients and families.

Contributions by palliative care specialists

In India, most patients with cancer and other terminal illnesses are diagnosed and treated in acute hospitals set ups. Acute hospitals are also the most common setting, where many people die.Thus, there is a need for skilled and compassionate care of the dying in the acute hospital setting. It is necessary that medical professionals who care for the dying on a day-to-day basis must have training in palliative care. This is important, given the unpredictability of the terminal phase of diseases.There are proven benefits of integrating palliative services with hospitals.

By including palliative services, hospital staff benefit from on-the-job training in end-of-life care and critical communications.Palliative care team can take advantage of the organizational resources of the hospital to provide greater care to a larger number of people.Serious and terminally ill patients can get better quality of holistic care covering social, spiritual and psychological aspects.

The hospital gets an enhanced positive image in the community for providing better care that encompasses not only the patient, but also the relatives. Sometimes there is reduction in cost of care through shortened duration of stay and patient-specific care.

Palliative care centres can contribute to the partnership by facilitating advance care planning, home care, end-of-life care clinical services, bereavement support, and volunteer training and integration. Thus, both partners bring strengths to the development and implementation of the optimum patient care program.
The author is an associate consultant at the Pain and Palliative Care Unit at VPS Lakeshore.
(Views expressed by the author are his own)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
A P J Abdul Kalam, born on 15th October, 1931, was India's most celebrated and favorite President. On his 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with the People's President. (In Pic: Former President A P J Abdul Kalam during his visit to
On former President A P J Abdul Kalam's 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with India's favourite scientist
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp