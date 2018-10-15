Vyttila Mobility Hub gets new MD

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the crucial second phase of development is all set for implementation, the Vyttila Mobility Hub has got a new managing director. Local Self-Government Department additional secretary and AMRUT Mission director R Girija will now hold the reins of the hub. She had earlier served as the managing director of the hub in 2015.

With the appointment of the new MD, town planners expect the Hub will get much-needed infrastructure facilities. The ongoing construction of the Vyttila Flyover had already made the entry to the hub through Vyttila a herculean task. The roads leading to the hub are in a dilapidated condition.

Moreover, the food outlet which was functioning in the hub has been closed following a dispute on the lease amount. Due to the bad roads and traffic congestion in Vyttila, the online taxi drivers and auto rickshaws are hesitant to carry passengers to the facility. Though there is a boat service from the hub to Kakkanad, the services are yet to become popular and only a very few people are using water transport. The authorities concerned too are not taking any steps to popularise the boats.

Meanwhile, the second phase of development of Vyttila Hub is progressing. IPE Global Ltd — the DPR consultant for the Vyttila Mobility Hub second phase development- has already come up with a design for the second phase. Instead of the actual plan of `430 crore, the consultant has come up with a design which will give more focus on the development of transport infrastructure instead of commercial space development.

The KMRL, which will coordinate the second phase of development, had already made it clear the commercial activities will be restricted to a specific area, while more open space will be retained.

Out of the total of 24 acres, 40 per cent of the area will be open space. The plan is to convert the Hub into a multi-modal transport hub which will integrate rail, water and road transport. There will be dedicated areas for city services and long-distance private buses and KSRTC buses. Along with that, there will be an autorickshaw stand, taxi stand which will be the feeder services for Metro trains.

As per the approved plan, there will be a three-storeyed building which will be mainly focusing on commercial activities. The plan also included a fuel station, 101 bus bays and a multi-level parking facility.