Flood-affected pets await new owners

Princy Alexander By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been two very busy months for animal rescue and operation welfare societies across Kerala. While many of the animals including dogs, cats, cows, buffaloes, chickens and goats were thankfully rescued and even returned to their rightful owners, hundreds of animals continue to remain in shelter homes, cared and looked after by volunteers and animal lovers. However, aware of the importance and need to find proper homes for these four-legged creatures, the NGO’s Oneness, Humane Animal Society and Daya are jointly organising an adoption drive for the flood-victim dogs.

Ashwini Prem, founder of Oneness, an NGO-based in the city said the dogs and other animals were rescued from various parts of Ernakulam including Vypeen, Varappuzha and Alappuzha district. “We have set up a temporary shelter in Kochi where we have housed over 30 dogs. Most of them are Labradors, Pomeranians and Indian dogs. When we rescued them, most of them were wounded and cold. Some of them contracted diseases owing to exposure to water for many days. We are slowly nursing them back to health and it has been a very fulfilling experience,” Ashwini said.

According to the NGO, though the rescue team had posted their numbers on the pet owners’ houses informing them of the address of the temporary shelter, many did not respond. “Many of the families from whom we rescued the animals are poor. They are probably struggling to get back on their feet. Taking back their pets would be difficult for them, which is why we are looking for kind souls who would like to adopt them,” Ashwini added.

The volunteers are also documenting the history and present condition of the dogs. Veterinary doctors including Sonika Sathish, Kishore Kumar and Janardhanan have been voluntarily visiting the shelter to take care of the animals. “The animals have all been vaccinated and their blood tested. Most of them are still on their way to recovering from the aftermath of the floods. So, we require people who have the patience and kindness to take these animals into their hearts and homes,” Ashwini said.

The adoption drive will be held at the Mangalavanam High Court Road on October 21 from 1o am to 5 pm.