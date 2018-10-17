Use social media for customer engagement

Rajeev Tamhankar By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Social media has become one of the best ways to reach your target audience. Using social media, you can, not only directly interact with your customers but also get them share your stuff to their networks. After all who better to help you reach more TG than a customer who already fits your TG right? Companies spend hundreds of dollars these days to boost their Facebook likes and Instagram followers. The basic motive being to reach more people with these campaigns. But you surely don’t have to do it. Here are some interesting ways you should know to engage with customers on social media:

Jokes/ Comic Strips

One of the best ways to engage with your customers online is through comic strips/ memes. People tend to share funny stuff much more with their network. No one likes to share what they want to shop or have shopped with their friends. But if it is a tickling humor why not? That’s the reason memes have become a rage. Some companies have even invented their mascots to put out daily doses of laughter. We ourselves experimented two different scenarios. In one we advertised one of our upcoming books and in another we had put up a joke around the new release. The one with the joke did 300% times better than the blatant ad.

Information on latest trends

Did you notice that social media websites tend to tell you what is trending on them? People like to share stuff that is trending.A news article on a trending topic can go viral within few hours. One of our FB posts that went viral was a meme we did on a CEO’s comment. It clocked over 500K+ views in 1 day and that too when our FB likes were a humble 3000 then. Try to notice trends that your TG is most likely to relate to. Make some interesting posts/ articles on the topic that are, if not funny, at least informative. Also keep in mind that these trends are also in line with your brand identity. It would be weird to see a food company suddenly posting on political issues, no?

Get customers to talk

One type of post that definitely works is where your customers are asked to comment about something they care about. It could be a simple puzzle or a brain teaser or a quiz about recent news or a cause or something else around the industry your brand represents.