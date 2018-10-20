CM Pinarayi Vijayan behind women's attempts to enter Sabarimala: Benny Behanan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UDF convenor Benny Behanan on Friday alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was behind the attempts by women to enter Sabarimala and the plan was executed with the cops' help. “He wants bloodshed at the hill shrine,” Behanan told reporters here. “CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said none will be forcefully taken to Sabarimala in the wake of the Supreme Court order on women's entry. Hence, the party should seek an explanation from Pinarayi,” Behanan told reporters here.

“Activist Rehana Fathima claimed it was with the permission of authorities she attempt ed to reach Sabarimala. She should reveal the names of the persons from whom she sought permission. Though Pinarayi knew the Sabarimala temple is to be scheduled to be opened for devotees, he shirked all responsibility and decided to stay away,” he said.

Benny also claimed the intelligence wing had miserably failed in the Sabarimala issue. “How could the intelligence wing fail to get information about the arrival of Fathima, who took part in Kiss of Love campaign, in Sabarimala. There are also several questions to be answered about appointing IG Sreejith at Sabarimala as soon after his appointment, Rehana reached Pampa. The fact she was wearing the police helmet and jacket has to be probed too,” he said. Behanan said Sreejith was appointed to facilitate women's entry into Sabarimala.