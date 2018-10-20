Home Cities Kochi

CM Pinarayi Vijayan behind women's attempts to enter Sabarimala: Benny Behanan

Benny also claimed the intelligence wing had miserably failed in the Sabarimala issue.

Published: 20th October 2018 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: UDF convenor Benny Behanan on Friday alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was behind the attempts by women to enter Sabarimala and the plan was executed with the cops' help. “He wants bloodshed at the hill shrine,” Behanan told reporters here. “CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said none will be forcefully taken to Sabarimala in the wake of the Supreme Court order on women's entry. Hence, the party should seek an explanation from Pinarayi,” Behanan told reporters here.

“Activist Rehana Fathima claimed it was with the permission of authorities she attempt ed to reach Sabarimala. She should reveal the names of the persons from whom she sought permission. Though Pinarayi knew the Sabarimala temple is to be scheduled to be opened for devotees, he shirked all responsibility and decided to stay away,” he said.

Benny also claimed the intelligence wing had miserably failed in the Sabarimala issue.  “How could the intelligence wing fail to get information about the arrival of Fathima, who took part in Kiss of Love campaign, in Sabarimala. There are also several questions to be answered about appointing IG Sreejith at Sabarimala as soon after his appointment, Rehana reached Pampa. The fact she was wearing the police helmet and jacket has to be probed too,” he said. Behanan said Sreejith was appointed to facilitate women's entry into Sabarimala.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Benny Behanan Pinarayi Vijayan Sabarimala protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp