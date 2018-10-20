Home Cities Kochi

Kerla HC pulls up Kochi Corp on waste management

However, the Kochi Corporation is awaiting the council meeting to take up the issue for discussion.

Published: 20th October 2018 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over piling up of waste in the city, the Kerala High Court has directed the Kochi Corporation to ensure that sufficient bins are provided to gather waste or make necessary arrangements for the house-to-house collection on a day-to-day basis. Other than regular removal of waste, Kochi corporation should provide sufficient camera surveillance in areas where waste is being thrown by the people. 

The Corporation is at liberty to seek the assistance and help of people who are interested in social activities, and such organizations which are able to render necessary help to ensure the cleanliness. Adequate steps should be taken to implement the directions and the provisions of the Kerala Municipality Act, 1994, within a period of six months. The High Court also directed the Corporation to file an affidavit with respect to the actions initiated in respect of the disposal of waste, the fine imposed and the prosecution registered.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Abraham Clancy Ross, Azad Road Kaloor seeking a directive to the Kochi Corporation to take immediate urgent steps to remove the waste deposited in his residential area.  The court also urged the public to ensure that waste is not being thrown to the vacant and public properties which will cause much more difficulties to the Corporation to maintain hygiene within its limits. 

However, the Kochi Corporation is awaiting the council meeting to take up the issue for discussion. “Corporation council is yet to discuss the High Court order on the installation of cameras and waste bins. It was an earlier HC verdict which restricted the placing of bins across the city. So, we have to study the ruling in detail before arriving at a decision,” said Minimol V K. 

However, the residents’ associations are upbeat about the ruling.  “The waste management is a long-pending issue in Kochi. The official apathy towards finding a permanent solution has made the resident’s life miserable. If the Corporation wants to coordinate  with resident’s association to implement the new HC ruling, we would love to assist them,” said Rangadasa Prabhu, president, Ernakulam District Residents’ Association Apex Council (EDRAAC)The court has also made it clear if there was any violation of the directions of the court by any person residing within the city limits, contempt of court case will be initiated by the authorities. The court posted the hearing of the case to March 12, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Waste management

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp