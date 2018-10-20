One-month salary to be donated for Kerala flood relief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The global retail chain Lulu Group’s senior management and staff have committed one month’s salary amounting to Rs 10 crore (about Dhs 5 million) to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). The amount will be transferred in full on Saturday itself, said V Nandakumar, chief communications officer at Lulu, during Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit to the UAE on Thursday.