Your wait is a waste! no plant this year

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The ambitious waste-to-energy plant project at Brahmapuram which was expected to put an end to the city’s waste management woes will be delayed for another year due to unavailability of necessary clearances from various departments. Though resident associations have submitted several reminders to the civic body for the speedy execution of the project, it failed to take off owing to blame game between several departments.

The proposed project was scheduled to be completed by January 2019 and later extended to August this year. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone six months ago. Now, Corporation officials state the project will be delayed further owing to the lethargic approach from GJ Eco-Care, the company entrusted with the construction and operation of the plant for 15 years.

“Other than an unofficial presentation on the project, the council hasn’t received any official report from the company. The council doesn’t have a clue regarding the increase in viability charge to KSEB or the revised estimated cost of the entire project,” said Minimol V K, Health Committee chairperson, Kochi Corporation. Currently, the Corporation is remitting Rs 2 per unit as viability charge to KSEB. As a drastic surge is expected, there is contention regarding who will bear the additional cost.

No environment clearance yet

Despite giving numerous promises on timely completion of the project, the company hasn’t cleared two major block in making the project a reality. The proposed 295-crore project, proposed by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) is yet to receive the environment clearance. It has also to pen the power purchase agreement. “As they are yet to get many clearances, we are expecting the completion only in 2020,” she added.

Although preliminary talks have been completed with Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) to avail electricity, the company hasn’t worked out the purchase agreement yet with the KSEB. It is the same with the environmental clearance. State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), the body which is expected to issue the clearance, is awaiting a reconstitution by the state government.

On the other hand, the Brahmapuram plant which was situated in Vadavucode-Puthencruz Grama Panchayath, another stakeholder of the long-pending project is yet to approve the project. Without its permission, the company cannot start the construction.

Residents of the panchayath who are bearing the brunt of the waste treatment plant for decades are doubtful about the new project. “Although they promise that waste will be converted into fuel blocks, we are apprehensive about it. The announcement spree was always been there, but hardly reached the execution,” said a resident of the area.