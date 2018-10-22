Home Cities Kochi

Aqua boxes for 50  flood-hit families       

Fifty families affected by the August flood in Cheranalloor grama panchayat were given aqua boxes by Rotary Club of Cochin Midtown.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fifty families affected by the August flood in Cheranalloor grama panchayat were given aqua boxes by Rotary Club of Cochin Midtown. The boxes contain fifty different items such as water purifiers, emergency light, solar light, mosquito net, utensils and home appliances. They were handed over by Hibi Eden MLA, who inaugurated the event.

The boxes were sent from Rotary UK as per the request made by Rotary club of Cochin Midtown. The kits were given to families in Ward number 17 of the panchayat.Hibi Eden requested the rotary to be part of the ‘Thanal housing project’ launched by him to help Cheranalloor to recover from the losses suffered in the flood as part of the ‘Cheram Cheranalloorinoppam’ campaign.The event was attended, among others, by Jose Valavi, President, Rotary Club of Cochin Midtown, and Cheranalloor panchayat president Sony Cheeku.  

Inside the box

The boxes contain fifty items such as water purifiers, emergency light, solar light, mosquito net, utensils and home appliances

