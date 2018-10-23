New drive-through container scanner installed at ICTT

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The new ‘drive-through container scanner’ that began functioning at the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT), Vallarpadam, is expected to facilitate hassle-free movement of cargo and enhance ease-of-doing-business.

The new facility, which became operational on October 15, will help detect contraband inside containers and complete the scanning process within a short duration. It is Eagle P60 Xray imaging system that has been installed at ICTT.

According to Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar, as many as 180 containers were checked using the drive-through container scanner till Monday. “The container scanner is the state-of-the-art machinery installed by Rapiscan Systems. It will help increase the ease-of-doing-business and also reduce dwell time for trade,” he said

The machine, through which the entire container load on trailer can pass, is equipped to scan around 180 vehicles in an hour. It only takes 13 seconds to complete the scanning of a container. However, the machine cannot detect radioactive materials.“The X-Ray imaging system can identify contraband such explosives, weapons and narcotic products easily,” he said.

The Eagle P60, which adheres to the guidelines issued by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, is also safe for the drivers. The scanning starts at 50 cm gap between the driver cabin and container. The machine has UPS power backup.

The Customs Department on Monday organised a workshop to make the stakeholders aware of the operations of the drive-through scanning machine. Customs officers, Health experts, radiation experts and clearing agents took part in the workshop.