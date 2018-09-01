Home Cities Kochi

Over 2,600 battling psychological issues

A team comprising people from various groups visited over 1,000 houses till date and counselled people suffering from anxiety issues.

Published: 01st September 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The recent floods proved traumatic as many of the victims show phycological disorders such as depression, it was revealed during visits to relief camps and houses by teams constituted by the district Social Justice Department for counselling.  

The teams found that around 2,644 flood victims living in their houses or relief camps in the district were in despair, exhibited suicidal tendencies or were experiencing mental issues, anxiety and/or depression. Around 429 cases required psycho-social therapy, they found.

The district Social Justice Department began counselling the flood victims to help them overcome the grief and anxiety. It has roped in school counsellors, besides supervisors, for the purpose. Around 164 teams constituted by the department visited over 500 camps in flood-hit areas to counsel people. A team comprising people from various groups visited over 1,000 houses till date and counselled people suffering from anxiety issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods Relief camps Kerala Relief psychological issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case