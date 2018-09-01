Over 2,600 battling psychological issues

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The recent floods proved traumatic as many of the victims show phycological disorders such as depression, it was revealed during visits to relief camps and houses by teams constituted by the district Social Justice Department for counselling.

The teams found that around 2,644 flood victims living in their houses or relief camps in the district were in despair, exhibited suicidal tendencies or were experiencing mental issues, anxiety and/or depression. Around 429 cases required psycho-social therapy, they found.

The district Social Justice Department began counselling the flood victims to help them overcome the grief and anxiety. It has roped in school counsellors, besides supervisors, for the purpose. Around 164 teams constituted by the department visited over 500 camps in flood-hit areas to counsel people. A team comprising people from various groups visited over 1,000 houses till date and counselled people suffering from anxiety issues.