Portraying a traditional love story

Debutant Ranjith Thekoot’s music album ‘Chandanakuri’, takes the viewer through the beautiful backdrop of a small village and the elements present in it. 

A poster of the musical album Chandanakuri

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Debutant Ranjith Thekoot’s music album ‘Chandanakuri’, takes the viewer through the beautiful backdrop of a small village and the elements present in it. Accompanied by soothing music, the five-minute video follows the life of a man and a woman, who first met in a temple and how their love blossomed.

“This is a collective effort by our team. I have been composing music for years though I am not classically trained.  I wanted to bring a visual imagery to my song,” said Ranjith, director and composer of the album. He mentioned that the song used for the album, was part of a previous album he made years ago. Ranjith had composed two devotional albums prior, but he wanted to explore a different genre. This notion combined with his strong will to direct something influenced him to take up this project. He noted that thankfully he got a producer who believed in his skills and bankrolled the project.  

Ranjith has also handled various technical sides of the album including graphics, storyboard, costume. A self-taught artist, he mentioned that his artistic skills have benefitted him in his debut work. “My style of painting using various shades of light could be brought in the album,” he said.

Filming was completed in two and a half days. The album, made on a minimum budget was shot mainly in Thrissur. “Despite releasing it on Youtube during the floods, the video has garnered positive reviews,” he added.

Ranjith has been active in the film field for 13 years. “Currently, I am working on my next project, a short film on a heavy subject. It deals with a mermaid and the process is on,” he said.

