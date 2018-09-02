Healing the wound in their little minds

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI:Each stroke of their creativity reflects hope. Many of them were filled with small houses with colourful surroundings. Some of them had shining sun and flowery meadows, something they yearned for a few days ago.

Forgetting the traumatic days of flood and the thoughts about their lost belongings, 20 children from Kothad and Moolampilly areas gathered at Centre Square Mall on Sunday to have a day of fun.

The one-day event was organised by the Centre Square Mall to empower them to move on from their troubled days. “When we saw these children agonisingly alone in the rescued camps, we decided to do something to cheer them up. Our goal is to let these children address the ups and downs of life and look forward with positivity,” said Ankita Datta, marketing manager, Centre Square Mall.

The schedule included interactive therapy and painting session. “We have 7D cinema screening. The 15-minute screening will offer a different experience to the children by adding aromas and vibrating seats. In addition, we will distribute gift kits in the evening,” she said.

The painting workshop was led by renowned Mural painting artist Vandana D Rao and children were taken to the mood with music played in the background.

She also took sessions on craft and oil painting. “All of these children are bright and had their own ideas for painting. Though many of them don’t want to paint for a long time, they actively responded and enjoyed the time,” quipped Vandana.

Interactive Therapy session by psychologist Dr Rajesh Panicker was also held to inspire them to take up the challenges. “As we cannot facilitate every affected child, we handpicked a few who were severely affected. Elders will cope with the stress, but the children may not able to deal with it. This humble effort is to heal those wounds,” said Rajesh.

Marshal from Kothad, one among those 20 children said: “We had a memorable day. Painting is my main hobby and the workshop was entirely a new experience for me.”

Teema, another child also had a similar opinion. “Though many of us are still in camps, this day will always close to our heart,” she said.

Other than organising these events, the management has placed collection boxes to accumulate materials from customers and retailers and distributed to the flood-affected families. They are also planning to continue their work by reaching out to them with further assistance.