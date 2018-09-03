Floods alter a song’s course

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When pop singer Usha Uthup’s ‘Ente Keralam’ hit our radio stations less than 20 years ago, it was the poster song for Kerala. With beautifully penned lyrics by Chittoor Gopi replete with Usha’s distinct baritone, it became one of Kerala’s most-loved songs of all time.Popularly known as ‘Didi’, Usha would never have guessed that she would record the very song with altered lyrics on a relatively sombre note years later. The Kolkata-based singer speaks about her helplessness and desperation wanting to do something for her dear folks affected by the floods back in Kerala.

“I was extremely worried during the floods, despite being miles away. My daughter and her family stay at Fort Kochi and my husband was in Kottayam at that time. I wanted to do something for the people and spoke to my daughter about my powerlessness,” Usha says. It was her daughter, popular radio jockey and singer, Anjali Kurien, who conjured the idea out of thin air. “I had plenty of family and friends who were severely affected by the floods.

And I was heavily involved in volunteering. It was quite a difficult period and all of us at work would easily break down, owing to the plight of our near ones. During those days, Amma’s song, ‘Ente Keralam’ was my anthem to lift my spirits,” Anjali says.

Which is precisely how she could easily brainstorm the idea to her mother. “I told amma to do a new version of the song. I asked her to be positive and that she could possibly alter the lyrics or change the visuals and do something for Kerala,” Anjali continues.

There was no looking back.

Usha, enlightened by her daughter’s words, gathered her energy and called Chittoor Gopi, lyricist of the original song and all of Usha’s Malayalam hit songs. Gopi was asked if he could alter the lyrics and reflect the catastrophic situation in the state. Musician Sumith Ramachandran composed the final tune. “Everything was done over the phone. It was fabulous how Chittoor Gopi changed the lyrics from Ente Keralam, ethra sundaram to Ente Keralam, ethra sankadam. He is the man of the match. Gaur, a Bengali friend of mine and Diana Silvester [TV Professional] added to the visuals,” Usha says.

The song, titled, Pralaya thaalam, retains the original soul of the song while simultaneously resonating with the plight of the ravaged state. Chittoor Gopi has done complete justice to the recreated lyrics. The song also pledges to treat nature the right way; the magnitude of the destruction could have been lessened had the people taken apt precautionary measures. “I’ve been constantly getting phone calls. As usual, the response to Amma has been overwhelming,” Anjali adds.Despite inundated lands and displaced people, (quoting the lyrics of her last stanza) “...enkil Keralam, ethra sundaram.”, hope for a ‘New Kerala’ is never lost.