Home Cities Kochi

By george! reshma is back

The current Tata Consultancy Service employee will be giving a dance recital after a gap of 13 years at the Changampuzha Park on September 7.

Published: 05th September 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiran Narayanan 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Not everyone can persist with their passion for a long time, especially when your career and other responsibilities pull you back. If you are a woman, then the challenge becomes even more harder. That has been the case with renowned dancer Reshma George. The current Tata Consultancy Service employee will be giving a dance recital after a gap of 13 years at the Changampuzha Park on September 7.  She will be doing a performance on Lord Shiva called ‘Chidambara Naadam’.  

The Kochi-based Reshma started pursuing her passion at the age of eight. Since then, she hadn’t skipped her practice sessions except for two years when her daughter, Nikita, was born. Despite this, she continued to train.  “I think the sheer effort that you need to balance so many things makes you very organised and disciplined and that reflects in all your activities. I truly believe that one can achieve a work–dream balance, not just a work-life balance,” says Reshma, who won the Miss Kerala title in 2003.  

She was lucky that her parents, George and Chithralekha were always there to support her. “I wouldn’t have achieved anything if my family was not there,” she says. “My mother always accompanied me for my dance classes since my childhood and sit patiently for two hours. As for my father, he encouraged me to push my limits.” 

Although she managed to stick to a strict schedule, Reshma confesses that it wasn’t easy. “It’s very hard to balance so many things but slowly everything has fallen into place and each second of effort bring results. When we were staying in Bengaluru, I had to take four buses to reach the dance class. Later, after my office work, I had to rush back to be a home-maker,” she said. 

Following her marriage, it is her husband Nivin and three-year-old Nikita who support her dream of restarting her dancing career. “Despite a busy schedule, Nivin helped me to manage my practice. The upcoming performance will be a culmination of those efforts,” says Reshma. As a professional, Reshma trained for six years under Shyamala Surendran, the founder of the Dharani School of Performing Arts, at Kochi, under whose guidance she did her ‘arangetram’ in the presence of bharatanatyam dancers Padma Bhushan V P Dhananjayan and Shanta Dhanajayan.

“Earlier, when I was in Bengaluru I began training with Chithra Dasarathy, daughter of Padma Bhushan bharatanatyam dancer C V Chandrasekhar and now in Kochi, I am with Deepa Rao S and Girija Raveendranath,” says Reshma.  Though she received laurels throughout her life, she rates her two-hour long bharatanatyam performance at the Surya Festival, Thiruvananthapuram in 2004 as the most memorable moment in her career. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age