Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to take action against contractor

KOCHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on Tuesday, issued a statement the agency will take action against the contractors-Cheriyan Varkey Constructions- following the incident in which an iron rod fell on a moving car. "The incident of an iron rod falling on a moving car and damaging the windscreen at MG Road Metro construction site on Monday has caused concern for DMRC.

After a detailed discussion on the incident, DMRC has taken this issue very seriously and action is being taken against the contractor for the serious safety lapse as per the contract conditions," according to the statement.

It was on Monday evening a four-metre-long iron rod fell on the car driven by Fort Kochi ASI Sukumaran. Though the car suffered major damages, the family inside the car had a miraculous escape. Following the incident, criticism was raised by many against the lack of safety measures by the contractors. last month, a cement block fell upon an auto rickshaw near the Lissie Station.