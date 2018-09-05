NIA Court records statement of accused in Nedumbassery fake currency case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of trial procedure, the NIA Court in Kochi on Tuesday recorded statements of the accused in the Nedumbassery fake currency case under CrPC section 313. All the accused persons appeared before as part of the trial procedure. The court will examine defence evidence on Friday.

The accused persons in the case are Abid Chullikulavan of Kalikavu, Malappuram; Mohammed Haneefa of Kodungallur, Thrissur; Abdul Salam of Wandoor, Malappuram; Antony Das of Valaparai, Tamil Nadu, and Aftab Batki. Accused Kunjumohammed alias Kunjutty had turned approver.

Apart from Aftab Batkhi, the henchman of Dawood Ibrahim, all others have been arrested.

The case is related to the seizure of 1,950 pieces of fake Indian currency notes from Abid who arrived at Nedumbassery airport from Dubai.