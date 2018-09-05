Home Cities Kochi

Shortage of raw material plunges plywood industry into crisis after floods

Crippled as they are by floods, several plywood factories in Perumbavoor are staring at a new crisis.

Published: 05th September 2018 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

Plywood raw material lying at a factory which was inundated in the flood, at Kandanthara near Perumbavoor | Melton Antony

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

PERUMBAVOOR : Crippled as they are by floods, several plywood factories in Perumbavoor are staring at a new crisis. The industry is facing a severe shortage of raw materials, especially rubberwood. Many  factories have suspended operations as rubber wood has stopped arriving from other districts.Plywood industries in Perumbavoor chiefly depend on Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur and Idukki districts to meet the requirement of rubber wood for plywood production.

"Since the flood was severe in central Kerala, the arrival of rubber wood from other districts has stopped for the past one month," said Sawmill Owners and Plywood Manufacturers Association (SOPMA) president M M Mujeeb Rahman.

ALSO READ | ‘Stinking’ rice: Private distributors incur Rs 50 crore loss in floods

"Since a majority of the roads are damaged, transportation of these raw wood has been affected. Some factories had stocked raw materials but they were washed away completely. Several factories have been forced to cut production to 50 per cent. There are around 400 plywood factories in Perumbavoor and very few are standing firm amid the crisis."  As factory operations have remained stuck, a number of outstation workers have left for their native places. Usually crowded on weekdays, Perumbavoor wears a deserted look after the floods.

"It will take a month or two to recover from the situation. After demonetisation and GST, floods have put the sector in a crisis again," Mujeeb said.As many as 70 plywood factories located in Perumbavoor and nearby areas suffered damages in the floods. Forty factories were damaged fully while 30 took a partial hit. SOPMA estimates  losses from floods is close to Rs 100 crore. Factories have incurred losses in the range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 2 crore.

ALSO READ | Thiruvananthapuram district suffered losses to tune of Rs 702 crore during floods

Manufacturers are now eyeing interest-free loans provided by the state government to industries affected by floods."The government has promised to provide Rs 10 lakh as interest-free loan," said Sadath of Chaithanya Plywood. "We want the loan to be increased to Rs 25 lakh. The pending insurance procedure should be completed without delay so that we can restore our units in the next two months."

There are around 400 plywood factories in Perumbavoor and very few are standing firm amid the crisis. As many as 70 plywood factories located in Perumbavoor and nearby areas suffered damages in the floods. Forty factories were damaged fully while 30 took a partial hit .

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age