Take the boat, travel at ease

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Anyone who takes the Vyttilla-Kakkanad route today is naturally opting for an adventurous ride. The never-ending traffic snarls, pothole-ridden stretches and blaring horns can leave you drained for the day. This is beside the fact that it takes almost an hour. But, what if we can manoeuvre the same stretch, enjoying a cool breeze and picturesque view? That’s exactly what the ferry ride from Vyttila to Kakkanad offers. However, not many are taking up this mode of transport, despite it being faster, cheaper and easier.

The ferry

The Chittethukara jetty in Kakkanad boats of a picturesque riverscape. Seemingly unspoilt waters framed with the silhouette of the city on the horizon completes the view. It is the ultimate destination of the ferry service that begins its operations from Vyttila with four other stops in between, namely, the Arattukadavu jetty, Eroor jetty, Thuthiyoor jetty and Irumpanam jetty. The service is devoid of traffic congestion and pollution and is a mere 20-minute ride.

Yet, the ferry service has just few passengers at midday. “We do have more commuters in the morning and evening. Most of our passengers are the Infopark employees who travel regularly. Else, the number is meagre to none,” Rajesh, a port master said.Nonetheless, the ferry travels to and fro 16 times in total per day. Regular travellers to Kakkand consists of Infopark employees, staff and students of Rajagiri college and commuters to the civil station and other commercial establishments in Kakkanad.

Few passengers

But, not many seem to prefer taking the ferry. “Most of us prefer the road service as the waiting period between two ferries is quite long. Probably, if there were services as frequent as the ferry service in Fort Kochi, there would be more passengers,” said Jacob, an Infopark employee. Launched in 2013, the Vyttila-Kakkanad ferry service completes its fifth year this November.

However, most Kochiites are unaware about the particular service. “I studied at Rajagiri college but I got to know about the boat jetty only during my third year. The service could probably be more popularised,” said John, a resident of Kochi.

Shaji V Nair, director of the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) agrees and feels that public awareness has to be ensured effectively.

“The mindset of the people has to be changed. People need to consider other modes of transportation. Especially when the existing option is much better in contrast with road transport,” he said. Public awareness and popularity are also important. Convenience is key.

“When the boat service was launched, it was coordinated with the Kochi Metro. And they had provided an unpaid feeder service that commuted directly through the Infopark and Civil Station which brought in an enormous number of working employees,” M Sujith, SWTD traffic superintendent said. “However, the number of passengers decreased enormously after the stoppage of the feeder service as connectivity was lost,” he added.