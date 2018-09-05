Tuning the notes of compassion to those ravaged by the floods 

Aathira Haridas By

KOCHI: “These are very troubling times. My heart goes out to the people of Kerala,” says A Hariharan, who is all set to hold a music show dedicated to the flood-affected people of Kerala. By September end, music connoisseurs will get to tune into the music maestro's concert in Bengalure. The show proceeds will go to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

While speaking to Express on his involvement in the recently released music video wherein a bevy of noted musicians from the capital city had come together to craft a video themed on rebuilding the state after the floods, Hariharan said, “Being a musician, I did the song to motivate the people to come together and help each other out to get out of these troubled times.”

The music video that opens with 'Committed to Rebuild Kerala' was released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his facebook page. Crafted to uplift the spirit of the individuals during these desperate times, the music video exhorts the people to come together and rebuild the state to restore its lost glory. The video fashioned out by the Kerala Art Lovers Association Trust (KALA) has musicians Hariharan and K S Chitra rendering the songs.

As disaster hit, the state witnessed a camaraderie and an undaunted spirit amongst the people of the state, who came together to overcome the calamity. The video themed on rebuilding the state strings together the heart rendering visuals of the floods along with the resurgence and spirit of the public, who stuck together with a resolve to come out of the disaster.

"O Rain, you who scribbled the painO Rain, onshore you rocked as sea of tearsWith paining heart,

we tell you...We'll not fallWe build up togetherWe'll make Kerala, a new world..." so goes the song

The music video was directed by Subash Anchal while the concept was by Abhiram Krishnan. A host of noted musicians sing along in the video, rendering a few lines. The lyrics penned by Joy Thamalam and music was composed by Ronnie Raphael.

The video was produced by Lalu Joseph for KALA Trust while Praveen Kumar S L was the executive producer. “The musicians had all contributed in their individual capacity during the floods. Many wished to remain unnamed, like Vidhu Pratap. It was singer K S Chitra who suggested that we compose a music video to motivate the people,” says Lalu Joseph, managing trustee, KALA.

Musicians Khalid, Vishnuraj, Siju Kumar, Vidhu Prathap, Ravisankar, Anwar, Harisankar, Premila, Saritha Ram, Rajalakshmi, Sayanora, and Nayana; percussionist Anandan Sivamani; and actors Kalabhavan Shajohn and Mia were among those who rendered a few lines in the music video.