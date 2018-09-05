Home Cities Kochi

Tuning the notes of compassion to those ravaged by the floods 

The music video that opens with 'Committed to Rebuild Kerala' was released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his facebook page.

Published: 05th September 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation | Two men who were stuck in the floods moved to safer ground in Kodagu. (Photo | File / EPS)

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI:  “These are very troubling times. My heart goes out to the people of Kerala,” says A Hariharan, who is all set to hold a music show dedicated to the flood-affected people of Kerala. By September end, music connoisseurs will get to tune into the music maestro's concert in Bengalure. The show proceeds will go to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

While speaking to Express on his involvement in the recently released music video wherein a bevy of noted musicians from the capital city had come together to craft a video themed on rebuilding the state after the floods, Hariharan said, “Being a musician, I did the song to motivate the people to come together and help each other out to get out of these troubled times.” 

ALSO READ | Kerala axes all celebrations for one year to divert funds for post-flood relief 

The music video that opens with 'Committed to Rebuild Kerala' was released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his facebook page. Crafted to uplift the spirit of the individuals during these desperate times, the music video exhorts the people to come together and rebuild the state to restore its lost glory. The video fashioned out by the Kerala Art Lovers Association Trust (KALA) has musicians Hariharan and K S Chitra rendering the songs. 

As disaster hit, the state witnessed a camaraderie and an undaunted spirit amongst the people of the state, who came together to overcome the calamity.  The video themed on rebuilding the state strings together the heart rendering visuals of the floods along with the resurgence and spirit of the public, who stuck together with a resolve to come out of the disaster.

"O Rain, you who scribbled the painO Rain, onshore you rocked as sea of tearsWith paining heart,
we tell you...We'll not fallWe build up togetherWe'll make Kerala, a new world..." so goes the song
The music video was directed by Subash Anchal while the concept was by Abhiram Krishnan. A host of noted musicians sing along in the video, rendering a few lines. The lyrics penned by Joy Thamalam and music was composed by Ronnie Raphael. 

The video was produced by Lalu Joseph for KALA Trust while Praveen Kumar S L was the executive producer. “The musicians had all contributed in their individual capacity during the floods. Many wished to remain unnamed, like Vidhu Pratap. It was singer K S Chitra who suggested that we compose a music video to motivate the people,” says Lalu Joseph, managing trustee, KALA. 

Musicians Khalid, Vishnuraj, Siju Kumar, Vidhu Prathap, Ravisankar, Anwar, Harisankar, Premila, Saritha Ram, Rajalakshmi, Sayanora, and Nayana; percussionist Anandan Sivamani; and actors Kalabhavan Shajohn and Mia were among those who rendered a few lines in the music video.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund Kerala Art Lovers Association Trust

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age