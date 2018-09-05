World Bank team to visit flood hit areas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team from the World Bank will soon visit various areas in Ernakulam district to assess the damages caused by the floods. After holding a video conference with the District Collectors and other officers concerned, Chief secretary Tom Jose said the date of visit will be finalised soon.

He informed the Collectors the representatives of the Asian Development Bank too will be part of the team. The flood-affected areas in the state will be classified into eight zones and the team will conduct a separate visit to these zones.

Jose also evaluated the progress of the relief activities carried out in each district. He instructed the District Collectors to speed up the distribution of relief kits and emergency compensation funds. “The relief materials coming through train and ship should be distributed at the earliest. Do not let relief materials get accumulated without getting distributed. They should be transported to collection points.

The Health Department should take preventive steps against the outbreak of contagious diseases. They should also take measures to prevent mosquito menace. The drinking water supply should not be disrupted,” he said.

He instructed the officers concerned to make sure the drinking water sources in the flood-affected areas are cleaned. The issues related to the damages caused to certificates and title deeds should be rectified/corrected soon. “The government will soon issue a notification in connection with further relief measures,” he added.