Kakkanad's arduous route 

The stretch from Palarivattom to Kakkanad is a mere 6.3-kilometre stretch yet it takes about an hour to navigate the road.

The serpentine queue of vehicles at Kakkanad Junction (EPS | Melton Antony)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Situated in the eastern part of Kochi, Kakkanad houses administrative, industrial, residential and IT headquarters, thereby making the town one of the largest and fastest growing residential areas. Kakkanad is accessible via the Seaport-Airport road, the Palarivattom Bypass road, and through Vennala, where public transport is scarce. Nevertheless, the other two roads in question are narrow and riddled with potholes. Traffic congestion is a primary issue that commuters face everyday. 

The stretch from Palarivattom to Kakkanad is a mere 6.3-kilometre stretch yet it takes about an hour to navigate the road. “Potholed-roads are a common sight but the Palarivattom-Kakkanad stretch is a prime example of how potholes can create utmost traffic jam and overcrowding,” Amal, a resident of Kochi said. “During such a block, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws jump queues and stall oncoming traffic. It is indeed a hassle to get to Kakkanad regardless of the road,” Amal adds. 

According to a recent study conducted by the Kochi-based Think Tank, Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), the average speed of vehicles in the stretch fell below 19 km per hour from 30 km per hour. In such scenarios, the public must consider other modes of transportation. Inland water transportation in the form of ferry services eases commutation. Ferrying is pollution-free, traffic-free, and hassle-free. 

However, as per another study conducted by the CPPR, feeder services are essential to ensure effective last mile connectivity to and fro the boat jetty services as they result in integrated connectivity with major transport lines. Such organic connectivity would also cater to convenience. 

