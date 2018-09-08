Home Cities Kochi

Ensure effective management of dams: Centre For Budget Studies vice-chancellor J Letha

She said the effective management of dams should be ensured in future and it should be considered while planning the rebuilding of Kerala. 

Published: 08th September 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  “A proactive approach for the effective monitoring of sophisticated climate technology, dam monitoring systems, and the application of radar facilities would have definitely mitigated the disastrous flood," said CUSAT vice-chancellor J Letha, while inaugurating the discussion on the ‘Rebuilding of Kerala after the Devastating Flood’ organised by Centre For Budget Studies at CUSAT. She said the effective management of dams should be ensured in future and it should be considered while planning the rebuilding of Kerala. 

“Explore the possibility of initiating land banks for regulating land mafia and for helping people who really need land," said R V G Menon, former director of ANERT. “Transactions through these land banks will definitely have a control over the land deals. The government should ensure drainage maps are prepared and kept in the local bodies. For the sustainable development of the land under cultivation, it should be protected, without using it for other purposes, as in European countries," said Menon.

Centre For Budget Studies

