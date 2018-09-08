Silver screen sans sheen

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For a state that harvests a good crop of cinema with movie theatres being the quintessential place that unites friends and family, a dullness looms over single-screens and multiplex theatres across the city. Movies that were slated for the Onam release are being released simultaneously, on the heels of each other as the state rises to its feet after the unprecedented floods. Two major movies, Prithviraj’s Ranam and Tovino Thomas’s Theevandi, along with Hollywood horror-flick The Nun have hit the theatres. Despite the initially favourable opening, theatre officials wonder if it would last.

“Regardless of a good response, the crowd that has arrived to watch the movies is different. It largely consists of the youth. Families have not started coming in yet and I think it would take a while for theatres to start pulling in families,” Leslie Joseph, theatre general manager of Zeenath Talkies and Vanitha Veneetha A/C Cineplex says.

A glance around PVR Cinemas and the queues at Padma reiterate the same tale. Families are comparatively unseen. “During the floods, we are engaged in flood relief activities. Now that waters have subsided and colleges reopened, we have started to go out for movies,” Vijay Jayaram, a student says.

The Malayalam film industry has suffered staggering losses owing to the disastrous floods that ravaged the state for weeks. As a result, 75 per cent of theatres in the state were closed and Onam releases were postponed, a first in the history of Malayalam cinema.

The year 2018 was not a particularly good year for Malayalam cinema in the first place, Leslie feels. “Most of us had our hopes pinned on the Onam season as a good crop of movies were slated to be released. Unfortunately, in an unforeseen circumstance, the releases had to be postponed thereby clashing with other September releases and creating a loss of about Rs 200 crore to the film industry. ,” Leslie says.

Timing plays a crucial role in show business.

Big-budget movies released by major banners with popular actors rule the theatres during the festive season. Theatre managers feel that the back-to-back release of many movies would affect their individual collections. “When a movie is intended for the jubilant season, a lot of factors are kept in mind. The movie is supposed to have its share of fame and be benefitted solo. Now that Onam has passed, it is highly doubtful if that could happen,” a theatre official says.

When the collection of Malayalam movies are questionable, other language movies stand no chance. “Hindi and Tamil movies would struggle to draw in decent collections. They usually rake in good profits among our audience but when many good Malayalam movies are released together, the audience would prefer watching the latter. Multiplex screens would be able to screen other language films but single-screens would be affected the most,” Leslie adds.

